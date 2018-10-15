On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WSKD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Friday, October 19

WKSD: Hicksville at Antwerp – 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Van Wert at Celina – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, October 20

WERT: Buffalo at Toledo – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WKSD: Ohio State at Purdue – 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff