On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school and college football broadcast schedules for WSKD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
Friday, October 19
WKSD: Hicksville at Antwerp – 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
WERT: Van Wert at Celina – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, October 20
WERT: Buffalo at Toledo – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff
WKSD: Ohio State at Purdue – 6 p.m. pregame, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
