Monday Mailbag: October 15, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Ohio State, improved teams in the Northwest Conference and the Van Wert Cougars.

Q: Is this the year Michigan finally beats Ohio State? Name withheld upon request

A: As an Ohio State fan I hope not, but I realize there are some Michigan fans around here.

Let me put it this way – judging by what I’ve seen from both teams recently, if they played this weekend, I’d probably have to pick the Wolverines. To be blunt, the only thing that’s looked good for the Buckeyes recently is the passing game, but it’s left the ground game out of whack.

Special teams haven’t been anything to write home about and the defense only seems to play well in the second half. It’s kind of tough to fathom that Minnesota scored only 14 points on Saturday. It seemed like it should have been much more.

I’m nervous about this Saturday. The Buckeyes never seem to play well at Ross Ade Stadium.

Q: Why does it seem like you always want to pick against the Cougars in Pigskin Pick’Em? Name withheld upon request.

A: I’m not sure what you’re talking about. I’ve picked Van Wert to win five times in eight games. I picked against them against St. Marys, Wapakoneta and Ottawa-Glandorf. Unfortunately, I was correct about St. Marys and Wapakoneta, but fortunately for Cougars, I was wrong about Ottawa-Glandorf.

Against Kenton, I mentioned I don’t normally like to pick road teams in certain WBL games, but I still picked Van Wert. I said the Elida game made me nervous, simply because of the big comeback the Bulldogs had against Defiance, but I picked Van Wert.

When I do pick against the Cougars I know it may not be popular, but I’m picking the team I think will win the game.

Q: Who is the most improved football team in the NWC? Name withheld upon request

A: Three come to mind – Columbus Grove, Allen East and Paulding, but I’ll say Grove.

The Bulldogs suffered through injuries and youth on the way to a 2-8 record last year, then started 0-2 this season before winning five of the next six. Columbus Grove is now squarely in the hunt for a share of the NWC title and a playoff spot.

Allen East was 2-8 last year but is 4-4 this season and first year head coach Wes Schroeder is doing a nice job with that program.

Paulding (3-5) has won three of four and has shown definite signs of improvement. Unfortunately for the Panthers, Spencerville and Crestview are the remaining two games on the schedule.

Q: If Van Wert makes the playoffs, it doesn’t seem fair that they might have to travel so far for a game. Why doesn’t the state do a better job of putting closer teams in the same region? Name withheld upon request

A: Look at it this way – which is better: traveling for a playoff game or not getting in?

I agree, Division IV, Region 14 isn’t the best geographic region in Ohio. It stretches from St. Marys to Orange, which is east of Cleveland. But OHSAA strives to have balanced regions in terms of divisions and number of schools in each one. It isn’t always possible for all of the teams to be nearby.

It gets a little better after the opening round as OHSAA moves to neutral sites. Usually, those sites are roughly the halfway point between the two competing schools.

Q: If Van Wert beats Celina on Friday, they’re guaranteed a playoff spot, right? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m going to say yes, they’ll be headed to the postseason. The only question left will be what seed will they be in Week No. 11 and if they’ll play at home or on the road.

Q: Scott, who’s your pick – Van Wert or Celina? Name withheld upon request A: You’ll find out Thursday in our Pigskin Pick’Em feature.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.