Lake Campus organizes 2019 Ireland trip

VW independent/submitted information

CELINA –Wright State University-Lake Campus is sponsoring an Irish Heritage trip to Ireland in the spring of 2019.

Roll out the green carpet and let the raw beauty of this timeless landscape become one’s reality. See it cover the streets of Dublin in a quilt of fact and lore, from the fiction of Molly Malone to the legend of Big Jim Larkin, whose bronze monument is a bold reminder of his realness. And before the city streets lose their charm, follow the trail of daffodils that outlines the Ring of Kerry.

This 12-day trip includes stops at Dublin, Cork, Belfast, and more. For more information, go to the following website: https://www.efcollegestudytours.com/professors-trip/2076982br.

There will be an in-person information session at the Lake Campus at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, a or an online meeting on Tuesday, October 23, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Those wanting to attend the online meeting can do so by loading the free app called Zoom or go to www.zoom.us, click “join meeting” and enter meeting ID# 419 584 8805.

Tour dates are May 29-June 9, 2019. The current price of the tour, with a $150 discount available until October 31, is $3,749 for travelers under the age of 30 and $4,149 for travelers over age 30. The price is subject to change.