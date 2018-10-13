YWCA to have SilverSneakers luncheon

VW independent/submitted information

The October SilverSneakers Luncheon at the YWCA of Van Wert County will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 23.

This month’s speaker will be Carole Motycka, founder of Bloom. Motycka will give a presentation on the Bloom mission and upcoming projects in the community.

The YWCA is located at 408 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Lunch and presentation are free to the public, although reservations are very much appreciated. Call the YWCA at 419.238.6639 to register.