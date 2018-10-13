VW Manor parent celebrates 50th year

VW independent/submitted information

Fifty years ago, a group of concerned individuals came together to fill a need for compassionate and rehabilitative care. They formed HCF Management Inc. in Lima on October 11, 1968. HCF owns Van Wert Manor at 160 Fox Road in Van Wert.

This small group began making quality nursing homes a reality. Burton Rubens was appointed president in 1968. He and the original founders, including Richard Unverferth, put HCF on the map. Rubens retired as president in 1995 after leading HCF for 27 years.

The original shareholders sold their HCF ownership to Unverferth in March 1977. He then became chairman of the board and kept the “Original Six” to guide the company to success. Unverferth masterfully steered HCF for over 27 years.

The company is owned and operated today by a second generation of the Unverferth family: Chairman and President James Unverferth. Unverferth has furthered the founders’ vison of compassionate care in today’s ever changing world.

HCF started with a modest beginning 50 years ago but now serves approximately 3,000 community residents and has over 4,000 employees.

A new chapter had begun in the 21st century with the expansion into home health with the purchase of Heritage Health Care, a skilled home care organization to complement HCF’s post-acute continuum. Heritage currently covers most of northwest Ohio, Dayton, Washington Court House, all in Ohio, and Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

As the need for better post-acute care services grew, so did HCF. This included the acquisition of a thriving therapy company in 2012. EncompassCare’s acquisition expanded the HCF service network, aiding their care communities and other therapy service centers throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

HCF Management is a known leader in therapy care, skilled nursing, assisted living, and home care, answering the need since 1968. The caring and dedicated employees who believe in the company’s mission make this record of quality care possible. HCF’s objective continues to be providing the best care to their residents and to enhance the quality of life for residents, their families, and employees.

Van Wert Manor is proud to be a part of this tradition of caring. For more information, contact Administrator Jacque Welch at 419.238.6655.