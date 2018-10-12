Wendel is the Student Athlete of the Week

Lincolnview High School’s Carly Wendel has been chosen as this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The senior volleyball player, who was nominated by head coach JaNahn Evans, has broken the school record for most blocks in a match twice with the latest coming last week against Ada (9). Wendel also plays softball for the Lady Lancers. Area coaches and athletic directors may send weekly Student Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent