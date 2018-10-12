Moonshower, Kline compete at districts

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BOWLING GREEN — Van Wert’s doubles team of Paige Moonshower of Olivia Kline closed their season at the Division II districts at Bowling Green on Thursday.

The two lost to Chloe Duquette and Addy Hasselbach of Oak Harbor 1-6, 7-5, 4-6.

“After that first set it would have been real easy for us to just give up and just be happy to be here,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “They’ve grown up so much mentally this year.”

“A year ago they probably would have thought like that. Today however they dug deep, made adjustments, and fought back. I am so extremely proud of Paige and Liv, they proved today that they deserved to be here.”

Moonshower and Kline were the first Van Wert doubles team to advance to district competition since 1991.