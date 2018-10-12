Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 12, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. Out of 19 area games, 11 were shutouts.
WBL
Van Wert 33 Bath 0
St. Marys Memorial 42 Celina 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 33 Kenton 0
Wapakoneta 42 Defiance 0
Shawnee 21 Elida 14
NWC
Crestview 36 Allen East 22
Paulding 35 Ada 0
Columbus Grove 44 Delphos Jefferson 0
Spencerville 47 Bluffton 0
GMC
Wayne Trace 36 Holgate 14
Edgerton 48 Antwerp 0
Hicksville 22 Tinora 7
Fairview 48 Ayersville 0
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 27 Parkway 22
Marion Local 7 Minster 6
Anna 21 Coldwater 20
New Bremen 14 Versailles 7
St. Henry 20 Fort Recovery 0
TRAC
Findlay 40 Lima Sr. 13
POSTED: 10/12/18 at 9:15 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports