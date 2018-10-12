Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 12, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. Out of 19 area games, 11 were shutouts.

WBL

Van Wert 33 Bath 0

St. Marys Memorial 42 Celina 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 33 Kenton 0

Wapakoneta 42 Defiance 0

Shawnee 21 Elida 14

NWC

Crestview 36 Allen East 22

Paulding 35 Ada 0

Columbus Grove 44 Delphos Jefferson 0

Spencerville 47 Bluffton 0

GMC

Wayne Trace 36 Holgate 14

Edgerton 48 Antwerp 0

Hicksville 22 Tinora 7

Fairview 48 Ayersville 0

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 27 Parkway 22

Marion Local 7 Minster 6

Anna 21 Coldwater 20

New Bremen 14 Versailles 7

St. Henry 20 Fort Recovery 0

TRAC

Findlay 40 Lima Sr. 13