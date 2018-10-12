CHP planning special events in October

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals (CHP) Home Care & Hospice will be sponsoring a number of special events during the month of October.

First up is the second annual Apple Festival 5K and Kids Fun Run, which is being held Saturday, October 20, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The entire race is within the fairgrounds, starting at the grandstand. Race organizers have made a little change in the course this year, with the run going through the middle of the Apple Festival and several places for the community to cheer on their favorite runner.

Those interested in participating can pre-register for the race by going to www.comhealthpro.org and click on the “Events” link, go to the online race registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/OH/VanWert/VanWertAppleFestival5k, or stop by the CHP office to pick up a race form (or click here for a registration form). Organizers will also be accepting registrations the day of the race.

The cost of the race is $25. The Kids Fun Run registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. the day of the race and is open to all children in sixth grade and under. The Fun Run will be 1 mile and the cost is $3. All proceeds go to CHP’s Patient Care Fund.

In addition to the race, CHP will be offering flu shots during the Apple Festival. Flu shots will be given from 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 19, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, October 20, at the CHP Sewing for Hospice booth in the Administration Building. Come check out some of the wonderful items made by CHP’s sewing volunteers.

CHP will be wrapping up the month of October with a Hospice Appreciation night. The public is invited to a Trunk or Treat/Chili Cook-off in the parking lot of the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center on Wednesday, October 31, from 5-8 p.m. CHP will be serving free chili, hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate, cider, coffee, and water. There will also be pumpkin painting, a costume contest, trunk decorating contest, and games for kids.

Those wanting to participate in the Chili Cook-Off and Trunk or Treat should have their chili and trunks ready to go by 4:30 p.m. October 31. Prizes for the Chili Cook-Off are as follows: First place, $25 gift card and certificate; second place, $10 gift card and certificate; and third place, $5 gift certificate and certificate. First place for the Trunk Decorating Contest is a $25 gift card and certificate.

Halloween costume judging winners will receive candy.

CHP Home Care and Hospice is located at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.