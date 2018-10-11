Seminar on waterfall photography set

The Van Wert Area Photography Club will offer a free seminar, presented by Carrie McKeddie, on “How to Photograph Waterfalls” this Thursday, October 11.

Anyone wishing to learn about photographing waterfalls, or to improve the results of their waterfall photography, will want to be in attendance at 7 p.m. Thursday at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

McKeddie will cover the following: The equipment you will need, proper camera settings, and how to process the pictures in Lightroom and Photoshop software. There will be time allotted for you to ask questions and get answers.

The only prerequisites required are a knowledge of your camera and a desire to learn, so bring a pen and notebook and expect an earful, plus illustrations.