Robert Lee Witherow

Robert Lee “Bob” Witherow, age 80, of Convoy, passed away at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born September 7, 1938, in Van Wert, the son of Cary and Treva (Alt) Witherow, who both preceded him in death.

Bob served his country in the United States Navy and attended Grace Bible Church. He was self-employed, contracting with Reynolds & Reynolds in Dayton.

He is survived by his wife, Portia R. (Stoller) Witherow of Van Wert; two children, Thomas Witherow of Eugene, Oregon, and Timothy (Tara) Witherow of Franklin, Tennessee; two stepchildren, Callon (Lyndi) McCoy of Greenfield, Indiana, and Carmen (Andrew) Mueller of Beverly, Massachusetts; two brothers, Eugene (Sarah) Witherow of Virginia and Carl “Butch” (Jill) Witherow of Van Wert; a sister, Verona (Terry) Eikenbary of Van Wert; and three grandchildren, Joe and Finnegan McCoy and Nathaniel Mueller.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Witherow.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Lance Hostetler officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 14, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.