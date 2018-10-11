Linda Beth Zizelman

Linda Beth Zizelman, 68, of Rockford, died at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

She was born November 17, 1949, in Akron, the daughter of Roger and Velma Fern (Frazier) Parent, who both preceded her in death. On August 4, 1980, in Las Vegas, she married James R. Zizelman, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Brian (Joyce) Dicke of Rockford, two daughters, Michele (Brent) Buschur of Boerne, Texas, and Angie (Todd) Thomas of Celina; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two siblings, Eddie (Rosie) Parent and Trudy (Butch) Caffall; and two sisters-in-law, Julie Parent and Mary Kay Brown. Two brothers, Roger Lee and Denny Parent, and a granddaughter, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 13, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford. Burial will follow in Friends Chapel Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.