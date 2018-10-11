Convoy announces Trick or Treat times

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Village Council has set Trick or Treat in that village for 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27.

Village residents who want to participate by giving out treats should turn on their outside lights that evening. The annual Convoy Lions Club costume judging will be held following Trick or Treat at 7 p.m. at the Convoy Fire Station.

Categories will include Animals, Circus Characters, Ghosts and Goblins, Cartoon and TV Characters, Witches and Warlocks, Princes and Princesses, Cowboys and Indians, Space Characters, and a Miscellaneous category.

All those who enter get a prize. Refreshments will also be served.