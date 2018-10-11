Consider donating for “the love of music”

My experiences this week have led me to the thought that I have titled this week’s column, “For the Love of Music!” A friend of mine from high school returned to his hometown to take care of a few business items and also attend a college class reunion back in Ohio. He and his wife have stayed in our home while visiting, and we have enjoyed catching up and reliving old stories, many of them concerning music and our time together in high school band.

One of his business items was to talk to The Van Wert County Foundation about some possible scholarship money for a couple purposes, one of which is music. When I stop and think about others who have left money to The Foundation for purposes of music, a number of names pop into my head.

One may wonder why someone would do such a thing. I can’t help but believe that one of the main purposes is for the love of music. I have been writing columns for the newspapers and online since taking the position of coordinator of performing arts — 16 years. It is because of someone’s love of music that I have been blessed to have this position to try to perpetuate that love through the many musical activities throughout our area.

Since that time, others have stepped forward to leave more funds to accomplish that purpose. During this time, we have been able to start the Fountain Park Summer Music Series, establish a Sanctuary Music Series, create music opportunities for school students, build a $10 million dollar performing arts center, grow a volunteer Community Concert Series, establish a world-class program of concerts at the Niswonger, and so much more.

How could all this happen? I think it is because music can speak to the heart and soul like little else can. The Good Book is filled with quotes about music and in a recent devotion I was reading, it even mentioned that God himself sings. That’s pretty cool!

There is no doubt that although some education officials give such diminished respect to music in our schools nowadays, it is one predominant aspect in many people’s lives. I have been a recipient of other people’s love of music and I have felt a calling to share that with others. I hope that throughout my life, I have been able to bring some joy to lives through music.

We in Van Wert are so fortunate to have so many cultural opportunities for a community our size. Regardless of where you go these days, when you talk to people about Van Wert, Ohio, they mention how much they enjoy coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. What a legacy for those who have given over the years. The performing arts center has become the crown jewel of performing arts in Van Wert, but we know we have so much more.

Just last Sunday afternoon, we welcomed Coach Kathy Bresnahan from The Miracle Seasonfame. We also were fortunate to have Dr. Ernie Found, the father of Caroline Found, who is the focal point of The Miracle Season. Although the story is heart wrenching and inspirational, it was when the whole hall started singing “Sweet Caroline” that so many teared up. Music can speak when words alone cannot.

I would love to talk with anyone who would like to continue the “love of music” with a gift to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. We are working with The Van Wert County Foundation to raise enough funds to add on to the performing arts center. We have a show Thursday that will challenge our space availability. We look to address it with our backstage annex. It can’t happen soon enough!

Give me a call or stop by and let’s discuss how you might be able to help perpetuate that love of music which has spoken to so many hearts in and around Van Wert!

FINÉ.