Volleyball: Lincolnview defeats Paulding

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING — Lincolnview closed the regular season with a 25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 27-25 win at Paulding on Tuesday night.

The victory by the Lady Lancers prevented the Lady Panthers from sharing the conference volleyball title with Crestview and Columbus Grove.

“Tonight was a great team effort win,” Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans said. “Everyone contributed tonight. Paulding played tough and was a very scrappy team with some great aggressive swings at the net.”

“I thought that our team came out strong and responded with aggressive plays at every point. It was a fun game to coach and a great win for our team.”

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with 18 kills, followed by Madison Williams (12) and Carly Wendel (10). Lakin Brant had 40 digs, followed by Bollenbacher (24), Williams (19) and Kerstin Davis (12). Brianna Ebel tallied 48 assists in the win, the 16th of the season for the Lady Lancers.

“Words cannot express my gratitude towards our seniors, Carly, Lakin, and Morgan (Miller),” Evans said. “Their efforts, leadership, positive attitude, and skill are looked up upon by many. They have given so much to the volleyball team over the last 4 years and have earned much respect in return. It has been my honor to have had the opportunity to coach them for four years.”

“This season is one to be remembered,” Evans continued “This team has improved from day one and continued to get better every day. We had some great wins and some heartbreaking losses but they learned to play through their errors, score on momentum runs, and keep the team chemistry strong.”

The Lady Lancers finished the regular season 16-6 (6-2 NWC), and will play Eastwood or Wayne Trace in the Division III sectional championship game on October 20.