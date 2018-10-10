Rohrs named OII ‘Educator of the Year’

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Insurance Institute (OII) recognized Lincolnview High School teacher Rachel Rohrs for her efforts in introducing students to the insurance industry.

Rohrs was presented with the “Educator of the Year” award by the OII for her partnership with Central Insurance and the InVEST program during the 2017-2018 school year. The InVEST program is a nationwide initiative to expose high school and college students to the insurance industry in hopes of sparking interest in risk management and insurance careers.

Kevin Wermer, representing the OII Education and Workforce Development Committee, presented Rohrs with a plaque and a $1,000 award. An additional $500 was given to Lincolnview Local Schools. Lincolnview High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said the money will be used to buy graphing calculators for classrooms.

Rohrs, who was nominated for the award by Mendenhall, submitted lesson plans and student work samples of her insurance-related curriculum. Committee members narrowed the list of nominees, then completed a final vote to select Rohrs as the winner. Rohrs thanked her principal, school, community members, and partners at Central for helping her achieve the prestigious award.

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businessesin 23 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).