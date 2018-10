NWC co-champions!

Crestview seniors Kimber Adams (above) and Avery McCoy (below) along with the rest of the Lady Knights took down Spencerville in three straight sets, 25-8, 25-11, 25-7 during Senior Night festivities on Tuesday. The win also meant Crestview clinched a NWC co-championship with Columbus Grove. The Lady Knights (16-5, 7-1 NWC) will finish the regular season at Leipsic on Thursday. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent