Elizabeth (Leatherman) (Holden) Gillett
Elizabeth “Beth” (Leatherman) (Holden) Gillett, 77, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, died Sunday, October 7, 2018, at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Tom, of Ann Arbor; three children, Kira Bryant of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Pete Leatherman of Ann Arbor, and Kurt Leatherman of Van Wert; and six grandchildren, Roger, Levi, Liz, Alan, Zachary, and Lauren.
Beth was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Beth has been cremated and there will be no memorial services, at her request.
Preferred memorials: Ann Arbor Post-Polio Connection, c/o Allison Roller, 1113 Addington Lane, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.
