The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Elizabeth (Leatherman) (Holden) Gillett

Elizabeth “Beth” (Leatherman) (Holden) Gillett, 77, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, died Sunday, October 7, 2018, at her residence.

Elizabeth Gillett (recent)

Elizabeth Gillett (younger)

Survivors include her husband, Tom, of Ann Arbor; three children, Kira Bryant of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Pete Leatherman of Ann Arbor, and Kurt Leatherman of Van Wert; and six grandchildren, Roger, Levi, Liz, Alan, Zachary, and Lauren.

Beth was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Beth has been cremated and there will be no memorial services, at her request.

Preferred memorials: Ann Arbor Post-Polio Connection, c/o Allison Roller, 1113 Addington Lane, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.

POSTED: 10/10/18 at 8:31 pm. FILED UNDER: Obituaries