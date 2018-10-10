Elizabeth (Leatherman) (Holden) Gillett

Elizabeth “Beth” (Leatherman) (Holden) Gillett, 77, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, died Sunday, October 7, 2018, at her residence.

Survivors include her husband, Tom, of Ann Arbor; three children, Kira Bryant of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Pete Leatherman of Ann Arbor, and Kurt Leatherman of Van Wert; and six grandchildren, Roger, Levi, Liz, Alan, Zachary, and Lauren.

Beth was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Beth has been cremated and there will be no memorial services, at her request.

Preferred memorials: Ann Arbor Post-Polio Connection, c/o Allison Roller, 1113 Addington Lane, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.