Church donates to Cross Over the Hill

VW independent/submitted information

When the members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert heard about a need in the Van Wert community to help local public school students learn more about God, they jumped in to help.

Cross Over the Hillis a community ministry that offers classes about reading the Bible to the students at Van Wert Elementary School. About 95 percent of students participate in this voluntary, parent-approved, off-property, independently-funded, completely-legal program that helps students learn to read the Bible during their fun, one-hour weekly educational classes.

The program has been so successful that the students needed new Bibles, as the ones they had been using simply wore out from usage. This is where the people of Trinity United Methodist Church stepped in with the purchase and delivery of 28 new Bibles.

“It is such a great privilege to be a part of this important faith-based community ministry helping our students learn the Bible and, in doing so, become better people and grow closer to God,” said Trinity UM Pastor Kurt Tomlinson. “Having this ministry in our community is a unique blessing that we celebrate. They will get years of usage out of these great Bibles.”

Those who would like to volunteer or support the Cross Over the Hill ministry should check out its website at www.crossoverthehill.org. The ministry is in need of volunteers to help kids safely walk to and from the Cross Over the Hill buildings from the school and in other areas.