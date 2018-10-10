Accused Paulding Co. killer dies in hospital

VW independent/submitted information

TOLEDO — A Paulding County man accused of killing his grandson in May has died in a Toledo hospital.

73-year-old William R. Miller II was arrested on May 10, for fatally shooting his grandson, 19 year old Evan Andrew Holcombe at the family’s Oakwood home.

“William was transferred to a psychiatric hospital soon after being booked in jail back in May,” Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said. “He remained there until September 15, when he was admitted into another hospital for health issues. William suffered from several medial issues and perished last (Tuesday) evening.”

Miller was facing one count of aggravated murder in connection with the shooting death.