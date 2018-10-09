VWHS Robotics donation

Statewide Ford Lincoln donated $500 to the Van Wert High School Robotics Club as a silver sponsor for the fifth year in a row. The VWHS Robotics Club would not be possible without the support of community members like Statewide, as donations help offset the cost of the robotics season, helping pay for items like equipment and travel expenses. The Robotics team greatly appreciates the continued support of Brad Greve, Andy Czajkowski, Steve Munroe, and all of the employees at Statewide. Pictured along with the VWHS Robotics coaches and employees of Statewide Ford is Brad Greve, presenting a check to sophomore Lizzie Rutkowski and senior Kathryn Wray. photo provided