Van Wert downs Antwerp

Van Wert volleyball coach Jeff Marbaugh talks to his team during Monday’s non-conference match against Antwerp. The Lady Cougars swept the Lady Archers 25-23, 25-18, 26-24 to improve 14-6 on the season. Adrianna Grothause led Van Wert with 25 digs, followed by Lainey Werts (24). Noelle Heffner had 19 assists and Katie Coplin had 17. Jamison Clouse finished with 13 kills, and Werts had 12. The Lady Cougars will host Celina tonight. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent