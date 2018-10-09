Missing jail inmate arrested by Lima PD

VW independent/submitted information

Justin Reynolds of Van Wert, an inmate of the Van Wert County Correctional Facility who failed to return from work release, has been recaptured by members of the Lima Police Department.

He is currently being held in the Allen County Jail on unrelated charges.

Reynolds, who was being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a charge of telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony, was granted work release from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and had been working at Haviland Drainage Products in Haviland.

At approximately 5 a.m. Monday, the correctional facility was notified that Reynolds had left for a break around 3:30 a.m. and failed to return to work after the break.

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach had then requested that anyone with information on Reynolds’ whereabouts either call his office or access the tip link on his office’s website.