Random Thoughts: Riggenbach & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts include Crestview’s Noah Riggenbach, local volleyball, high school and college football, Stefanek strikes again, an undefeated football team that won’t make the playoffs and more.

Noah Riggenbach

Please keep Noah Riggenbach in your thoughts and prayers.

The Crestview freshman suffered a medical emergency after a helmet to helmet hit during a junior varsity football game Saturday. He was taken to Van Wert Health, then was flown to a Columbus hospital where he underwent surgery on Monday to remove blood off the brain.

Riggenbach, the son of Tom and Heather Riggenbach, is recovering the surgery and is resting well and needless to say, the family is grateful for the outpouring of support from Van Wert County and beyond.

Dig this

According to MaxPreps, Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant is No. 1 in the entire state in the digs category, while Van Wert’s Adrianna Grothause reached 1,000 career digs during last week’s win over Bath.

Congrats to these two talented volleyball players.

Video game numbers

Van Wert and Crestview continue to put up some eye-popping numbers on the football field.

Over the last four games, the Cougars are averaging 48 points per game, while the Knights are averaging 44 points through seven games.

You can’t say these teams aren’t fun to watch.

Many happy returns

2018 Crestview High School graduate Charles Stefanek is making his presence felt at Manchester University. After returning four kickoffs and a punt for touchdowns for the Knights last season, Stefanek has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns (86 and 99 yards) the last two games for the NCAA Division III Spartans, and he was named the HCAC Special Teams Player of the Week for last week’s effort.

So far this season, Stefanek has returned 15 kickoffs for 433 yards (29 yard average) and the aforementioned touchdowns.

Playoffs

Coaches don’t like to talk about playoffs before the regular season is complete. Crestview has already (unofficially) qualified for the postseason, while the Cougars are getting close. But like most other coaches, Keith Recker of Van Wert and Jared Owens of Crestview aren’t ready to talk about it yet, and understandably so. You can read more about it in Wednesday’s game previews.

Two playoff games in Van Wert County?

The coaches don’t like to talk about the postseason before it arrives, but I can. It’s possible that Crestview and Van Wert will host first round playoff games, and wouldn’t that be something?

If it happens (no guarantee, but it really could happen) both would play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 3.

Undefeated, but no high school playoffs

One school in Ohio will finish the season without a loss, but won’t go to the playoffs. It’s not because they played a weak schedule – it’s because they’ve canceled the rest of their games.

Cincinnati Country Day is 6-0, but apparently won’t play again this season because of too few players.

The Indians are in Division VI, Region 24, the same region as Coldwater, Marion Local, Lima Central Catholic and Spencerville.

Two Country Day High Schools

There are two Cincinnati Country Day High Schools. One is the one mentioned above, while the other is Cincinnati Summit Country Day High School. The two Country Day schools are private institutions about 10 miles apart, both are called the Indians, and both play in the Miami Valley Conference. It could be considered slightly confusing.

H – it’s old school

Very random – I for one love the old style “H” goal posts at Eggerss Stadium. The majority of stadium replaced them years ago, but it’s nice to see a few schools still have them.

Weeknight college football

It won’t be long before some Mid-American Conference football teams start playing nationally televised games on weeknights on ESPN.

I’m talking about Tuesday and Wednesday night games. They agree to do it for the national exposure, but at what cost? It seems in previous years there’s hardly anyone in the stadium. How can it help exposure or recruiting with about 900 people in a 25,000 seat stadium?

Tri-champs x 2?

Northwest Conference tri-champions could happen in football (Crestview, Spencerville and Columbus Grove are tied for first), and it could happen in volleyball as well.

Crestview, Paulding and Columbus Grove are each 6-1 in the NWC, and all three will play their final conference game tonight. Crestview will host Spencerville, Columbus Grove will be at Ada and Paulding will host Lincolnview.

Regardless of how it turns out, it’s been an exciting race.

If you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.