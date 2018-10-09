OC Park Board planning Halloween Party

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Board has finalized its 2018 Halloween Party. This year’s event will be held Saturday, October 27, from 8 p.m.-midnight, at the Ohio City Community Building on Ohio 118.

The band Section Ate will take the stage at 8 p.m., while costume judging will be at 10 that evening. The Park Board is offering free chili and peanut butter and lettuce sandwiches; donations are accepted.

The board would also like to remind area residents about the Ohio City Express/Ohio City Halloween Party online Facebook contest, which includes prizes for both children and adults. The contest can be found on either page.