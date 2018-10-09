Local Elks seek scholarship applications

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces that applications for the Elks National Foundation’s “Most Valuable Student” scholarships and Legacy Awards are now available to any high school senior.

Applications for the Elks National Foundation’s 2019 “Most Valuable Student” contest are available online at www.elks.org/scholars. The MVS scholarships are only available to graduating seniors who will be attending a four-year college or university. Applicants don’t have to be related to a member of the Elks. The deadline for filing the application is November 15.

The “Most Valuable Student” scholarship information has been distributed to guidance offices of local schools.

Legacy Awards scholarship applications for children and grandchildren of Elks members are also available. The award is open to any high school senior who is the child or grandchild, including stepchildren or grandchildren, or the legal ward of an Elks member in good standing for at least two years. The applicant must apply online only at www.scholarship@elks.org. The deadline for Legacy Awards is February 1, 2019.

Those wanting information on any of the scholarship programs should contact lodge Scholarship Chairman Donna Kiehl at 419.234.4401.