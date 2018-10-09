Elks district inspection

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its annual District Deputy Inspection on September 11 in conjunction with their lodge meeting. District Deputy Ron Yaw, representing the Northwest District, visited the lodge. During his inspection, the books were audited and the affairs of the lodge were checked. Also visiting the lodge was Mark Ratliff from Upper Sandusky Lodge 83, who is currently serving as first vice president of the Ohio Elks Association. Shown are (from the left) District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Ron Yaw, Van Wert Lodge Exalted Ruler Jerry Mazur, and Ohio Elks First Vice President Mark Ratliff.Elks photo