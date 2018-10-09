Crestview to conduct safe school drill

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will conduct a safe school drill, in conjunction with area law enforcement, on Friday, October 12, in the afternoon.

This planned exercise will prepare students and staff with procedures for a proper evacuation in the event that there is a serious threat to the safety of our students on campus.

The drill functions as an opportunity to ensure that all people are prepared if an emergency situation would arise and is required to be conducted by law. Student early dismissals will not be permitted during the course of the drill.