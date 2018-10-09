6 Straley real estate agents earn awards

VW independent/submitted information

Six real estate professionals affiliated with Straley Realty & Auctioneers Inc. have earned the 2017-2018 Presidents Sales Club awards presented by the Ohio Association of Realtors.

Realtor Chet Straley has been awarded the Award of Distinction for each having more than $2.5 million in sales between July 1, 2017, and June 30 of this year.

Receiving the Award of Achievement for $1 million to $2.5 million in sales were Warren Straley, Jane Germann, Lynda Purmort, Joe Bagley, and Anne Brecht.

OAR officially awarded qualifying members the “President’s Sales Club Award” designation in four recognition levels for outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry. Honorees were recognized at the President’s Sales Club Dinner during the OAR’s Annual Convention. The Ohio Association of Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. All OAR members in good standing were eligible for the award.