Whitehorse sets Vets-Bikers Conference

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The first Whitehorse Veterans & Bikers Conference will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at the Ohio City Community Building, 306 Lambert St. in Ohio City.

Church officials are pleased to announce this special event to honor those who have served their country at home and abroad. This conference will be a great opportunity for veterans, bikers, and their families in and around Van Wert County to fellowship and share in their love and respect for the brave men and women who have truly sacrificed on behalf of this great nation.

Enjoy live music from Christian Rock Band Outside of Sunday, while Whitehorse has scheduled a full day of special guest speakers, both veterans and bikers, who will give powerful testimonies of their experiences and the impact of Jesus Christ on their lives.

The schedule of events is as follows:

9-10 a.m. — Welcome and fellowship (light breakfast provided)

10 a.m.-noon — Morning session and speakers

Noon-1 p.m. — Fellowship (lunch provided)

1-4 p.m. — Afternoon session and speakers

Although the conference is free and open to the public, those planning to attend need to RSVP by calling 419.771.9206 to get an approximate number for those in attendance.

Whitehorse Ministries is a non-denominational Christian fellowship that believes in ministering to people right where they are, in their “situation of life”. Regardless of where the church finds them, it receives people as they are, loves them unconditionally, and “sows seeds” of love, grace, and the mercy of God, which produces life changing, radical transformations.