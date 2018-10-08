Volleyball tournament draws held Sunday

Van Wert independent sports

OHSAA sectional/district volleyball tournament draws were held around the state on Sunday. Here are the results for Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview.

Division II at Bluffton University

Van Wert (13-6) will host WBL foe St. Marys in the Division II sectional semifinals on October 16, with the winner advancing to play Bryan on October 18. The winner of that game will move on to the Bluffton University district semifinals.

Division III district at Kalida

Lincolnview (15-5) took a first round bye and will play No. seed Eastwood or No. 3 seed Eastwood on October 20, at Lincolnview High school, with the winner moving on to the district semifinals at Kalida High School.

Division IV district at Van Wert

Crestview (15-5) will host Delphos Jefferson in the sectional semifinals on October 16, with the winner playing St. Henry two days later. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinals at Van Wert High School.