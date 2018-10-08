Retired teachers group sets fall luncheon

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will meet for a fall luncheon and program at noon Friday, October 12, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. All current members of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, anyone receiving STRS benefits (and their spouses who also receive the STRS benefits), and anyone in support of public education is invited to attend.

The luncheon menu includes stuffed pork shop, scalloped potatoes, green beans, Jello salad, dinner roll, and dessert, plus coffee, tea, and water. The meal cost is $11 and a meal reservation is needed. Contact Jean Minnig at 419.238.9529, or at jaminnig@hotmail.comto make a meal reservation by 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 10.

Program speakers Kimberly Laudick, YWCA of Van Wert County executive director, and Kelly Houg, YWCA advocacy chair, will speak on “Promoting Diversity and Acceptance in the Local Community”, a current mission of the national YWCA program.

As a community service project, VWARTA members are encouraged to make a monetary donation for the purchase of Walmart gift cards to be used for YWCA programs.

Dues for ORTA and the local Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association groups may be paid at this meeting. ORTA membership dues are $30 and local dues are $10.

For more information about the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association and its activities, contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519.