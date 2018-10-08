On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s broadcast high school and college football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

WKSD

Friday: Ada at Paulding – 6:20 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday: Minnesota at Ohio State – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WERT

Friday: Van Wert at Bath – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday: Toledo at Eastern Michigan – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff