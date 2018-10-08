Monday Mailbag: October 8, 2018

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of the Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert football, the OHSAA playoffs, football at Lincolnview and more.

Q: Can the Van Wert Cougars win the rest of their football games? Name withheld upon request

A: Can they? Yes. Will they? They remains to be seen but based on how this team has played the last four games, I like their chances to do just that.

After playing at Bath (0-6) this Friday, the Cougars will play at Celina (4-3) before hosting Defiance (4-3) in the regular season finale. Celina is a hard team to figure out, and after going 1-9 last season, Defiance may be the most improved team in the WBL.

Q: Has Van Wert locked up a playoff spot yet? Name withheld upon request

A: Not yet, but the Cougars are getting closer. It’s going to take at least one more win to qualify in Division IV, Region 14.

If Van Wert finishes 8-2, they’ll most certainly host a playoff game in Week No. 11. Even if they finish 7-3 they have decent chance of hosting a postseason game.

Q: Could Van Wert and Defiance play in Week 10, then face each other again in the first round of the playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: No, it won’t happen, because Defiance is in Division III, Region 10 and Van Wert is in Division IV, Region 14.

Q: Is there a chance that Lincolnview would ever consider starting a football program? Name withheld upon request

A: For that answer, I turned to Lincolnview High School athletic director Greg Leeth. This was his response:

“Lincolnview would never close the door to the possibility of starting a football team; however, in my four years as AD there has not been a proposal by the administration, board of education, students, or community to begin one. We continually strive to meet the extra-curricular needs of our students and, in recent years, added bowling (which will become school sponsored in 2019) and soccer. At the present time, we are proud of the coaches and athletes of 16 varsity sports we offer, and will keep open the possibility of adding new offerings in the future.”

Q: Was that you on the radio Friday night? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes, that was me. I fill in on WKSD and WERT when needed.

Q: Scott, whatever happened to that lawsuit against the OHSAA? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re referring to the Competitive Balance lawsuit filed by Cincinnati Roger Bacon and other Greater Catholic League schools just before the start of football season. I reached out to Tim Stried, Director of Communications for OHSAA for an update.

“We are all waiting on a timeline from the Ohio Supreme Court to hear the case,” Stried said. “Until then, things are status quo.”

After the suit was filed, OHSAA sought and received a temporary restraining order from the state’s high court. Basically, nothing has happened since then.

As I’ve said before, I’m not a lawyer, but this suit doesn’t seem to have any merit. At this point, I’m not sure if any action will be taken before the playoffs start.

Q: Scott, why does ESPN seem to love the SEC so much? Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re a Big Ten fan (or any other conference for that matter), it’s a little irritating, isn’t it?

Personally, I think the SEC is a bit overrated and has been for a couple of years. Yes, Alabama is very good, but name one good team the Crimson Tide has played. The same can be said for Georgia, although the Bulldogs have some fairly tough games coming up.

Then again, when the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams are from the same conference (and when they faced each other in the last national championship game), the teams and the conference are going to get top billing.

If you have a question for next week’s Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com or direct message it to us via Twitter, @Vwindependent.