Lancers, Knights run at Coldwater Invite

Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Minster and Versailles were the winners of the Coldwater Lions Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, with the Wildcats winning the boys title, and the Lady Tigers capturing the girls title.

Lincolnview and Crestview finished third and seventh on the boys side, with Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock finishing third overall with a time of 17:08. Teammate Karter Tow finished fifth (17:18) and Wyatt Richardson was Crestview’s highest placer, finishing in ninth with a time of 17:40.

Lincolnview and Crestview finished fifth and 11th on the girls side, with Madison Langdon leading the Lady Lancers with an eighth place and a time of 21:21, while Crestview’s Ragen Harting was the highest finisher for the Lady Knights, placing 15th with a time of 21:48.

Lincolnview’s Junior High team brought home a first place trophy for the second week in row, beating out fourteen other teams at the Coldwater Invite.

Jayden Welker led the Lancers with a fifth place finish. Others scoring for the boys team were Connor Baldauf in 15th, Brandon Renner in 18th, Keagan Farris in 20th, and Kohen Cox in 26th.

The Lincolnview Junior High will finish their season at the Northwest Conference Championship hosted by Spencerville on Saturday, October 13th.