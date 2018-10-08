John Anderson

John Anderson, 74, of Middle Point, passed away at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 3, 1943, in Palatine, Illinois, the son of Peter and Ila (Morse) Anderson, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Donna Evans in 1964, who survives in Middle Point.

Other survivors include three children, Trena (Marshall) Dempsey of rural Van Wert, Jeneane (Tracy) Garwood of Middle Point, and Jason (Becky) Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A brother, Pete Anderson; and one sister, Ila Starner, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of John’s life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 13, at the Middle Point Community Building, with Pastor Terry Martin officiating. A time of fellowship and a meal will follow the service.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Hospice, Gideons International, or Middle Point Fire Department.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

