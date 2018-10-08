Helen I. Dillon

Helen I. Dillon, 79, of Middle Point, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 14, 1938, in Lima, the daughter of Walter and Ethyl E. (Shively) Johnson, who both preceded her in death.

Helen was a longtime member of Trinity Friends Church. She married the love of her life, Harold E. Dillon, on August 15, 1960, and he also preceded her in death.

She went on to retire as a dietary aide from Van Wert County Hospital. Along with the hospital, Helen worked at several other places, including Van Wert Manor and Clyde Evans Market.

Always searching for a good bargain, Helen enjoyed visiting garage sales and thrift shops. She adored her daughters, and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Gilbert of Payne, Elaine Laswell of Osgood, Indiana, and Linda (Jason) Schaffner of Middle Point; two brothers, Leonard (Cheryl) Johnson of Van Wert and Keith (Pam) Johnson of Paulding; seven grandchildren, Steven Jr. and John Gilbert; Ashley, Nathan, and Nick Laswell, Brittin and Lincoln Schaffner.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.