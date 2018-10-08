Coach Kathy Bresnahan inspired a Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio audience that included a number of area volleyball teams on Sunday as she spoke about her book, The Miracle Season, which details the struggles her Iowa City West High School volleyball team had to overcome following the death of star setter Caroline Found, an amazing athlete as well as a wonderful young person, and Found’s mother, Ellyn. “Coach Brez”, whose book has also been made into a movie of the same name starring Helen Hunt and William Hurt, used humor as well as passion to talk about the death of Caroline, who died at age 17 in a moped accident while visiting her dying mother, along with what the coach and Found’s fellow team members went through before triumphing with a second straight state volleyball title. Found’s father, Ernie, also spoke about his daughter and wife. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent