New business in VW

Owner Kari Casto cuts the ribbon on her new business, Just For You Flowers and Gifts, late Friday morning, while Mayor Jerry Mazur and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce members look on. The business, located at 1198 Westwood Drive, offers fresh flowers and a selection of gift items. Hours for the store are Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Local photographer Larry Dove will also have photos on display at Just For You Flowers and Gifts, while Ellen Dove, Casto’s aunt, will help out in the shop on occasion. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent