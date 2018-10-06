Head Start preschool openings available

VW independent/submitted information

Early childhood education openings for children ages birth to 5 are available free to qualifying families in Van Wert and the surrounding area.

Head Start programs are based in centers and schools, and also offer home-based services that assign dedicated staff who conduct weekly visits to children in their own home and work with the parent as the child’s primary teacher. Home-based programs provide in-home instruction as well as a group socialization experiences to parents and children which will enhance the parents’ ability to fill the role of primary nurturer of their child.

Head Start achieves kindergarten readiness for children and supports families with the educational, social, and mental health resources needed to reach economic independence. Programs support and strengthen parent-child relationships and engage families around children’s learning and development.

Eligible families include those below 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Regardless of income, Head Start also accepts at no cost families who are homeless, foster families, and those with special needs children.

CORS, the grantee for Head Start, operates the Early Childhood Programs in Van Wert County. All CORS Head Start classrooms are licensed by Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and all are five-Star SUTQ rated, the highest rating for early learning and development. Teachers, home visitors, and family advocates are credentialed professionals who have met rigorous education and training guidelines and are dedicated to the mission of empowering individuals and families to achieve stability, hope, and confidence.

To enroll a child in Head Start or learn more, visit www.kidslearningplace.org.