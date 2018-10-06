Crestview Knights roll past Ada 53-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ADA — State ranked Crestview (No. 13 in Division VII) raced out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back on the way to a 53-14 win over Ada on Friday.

Crestview’s victory, along with Spencerville’s 23-21 win over Columbus Grove created a three way tie atop the Northwest Conference, with the three teams each sporting a 3-1 conference record after seven weeks of play.

After Wade Sheets returned the opening kickoff 53 yards to the Ada 29, Drew Kline completed three straight passes to Sheets, Landin Burch and Griffin Painter, before scoring on a six yard touchdown run at the 9:59 mark of the first quarter.

Logan Gerardot ended Ada’s first possession with an interception, then Kline scored two plays later on a 15 yard run to give the Knights a 13-0 lead.

Ada’s next drive stalled, and after a 32 yard pass from Kline to Burch, Brody Brecht punched it in from three yards out to make it 19-0 at the 4:40 mark, then Kline found the end zone for the third time in the quarter, scoring from the six with 16 seconds left. The senior quarterback finished with four carries for 29 yards and three touchdowns, and was 10 of 15 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown.

“I challenged the kids to have a very focused approach, and I thought that they responded,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

The Knights (6-1, 3-1 NWC) scored four more times in the second quarter, with the first coming on a 26 yard interception return for a touchdown by Sheets with 10:48 left in the period. The interception was one of six turnovers committed by Ada.

The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3 NWC) got on the scoreboard less than a minute later when Phillips Coulson hit Brad Clum for an 83 yard touchdown pass, but the Knights responded with a quick four play, 64 yard drive that was capped off by Caylib Pruett’s four yard touchdown run that increased Crestview’s lead to 39-7.

Crestview scored twice more before halftime, with Kline finding Javin Etzler for a 22 yard touchdown pass at the 4:42 mark, followed by a 19 yard touchdown run by Jordan Perrott 58 seconds later that pushed the advantage to 51-7.

“We played a very complete game,” Owens said. “Our offense was efficient and our defense got after the quarterback. Our kids played with confidence.”

The entire second half was played with a rolling clock, and plenty of younger players saw action in the third and fourth quarters.

“Our kids have been working hard and it’s nice to give them an opportunity to play under the lights and get some of that reward,” Owens said.

Ada’s Brandon Hull scored from seven yards out with 8:23 left in the third quarter, then the Knights picked up a safety at the 6:07 mark of the final quarter.

Crestview finished with 405 yards of total offense. Brecht was the leading rushing on the night with four carries for 67 yards and a score. Perrott finished with 12 carries, 65 yards and a touchdown. JJ Ward had two carries for 38 yards and Gerardot three carries for 35 yards.

Burch finished with three receptions for 47 yards, Griffin Painter had two catches for 41 yards, Sheets had three receptions for 24 yards and Javin Etzler had one catch for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The Knights held Ada to 20 yards rushing on 19 carries. Coulson was 10 of 18 for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Clum finished with two receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown and Zac Swaney had four catches for 43 yards.

The Knights will host Allen East on Friday.

Scoring summary:

Ada 0 7 7 0 – 14

Crestview 27 24 0 2 – 53

9:59 1st qtr: Drew Kline 6 yard run (Kole Small kick)

6:53 1st qtr: Drew Kline 15 yard run (kick failed)

4:40 1st qtr: Brody Brecht 3 yard run (Kole Small kick)

0:16 1st qtr: Drew Kline 6 yard run (Kole Small kick)

10:48 2nd qtr: Wade Sheets 26 yard interception return (kick failed)

9:59 2nd qtr: Phillip Coulson 83 yard pass to Brad Clum (Ty Miller kick)

8:35 2nd qtr: Caylib Pruett 4 yard run (kick failed)

4:42 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 22 yard pass to Javin Etzler (kick failed)

3:44 2nd qtr: Jordan Perrott 19 yard run (kick failed)

8:23 3rd qtr: Brandon Hull 7 yard run (Ty Miller kick)

6:07 4th qtr: Crestview safety