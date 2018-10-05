VWFT scholarship supper raises $3,400

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers recently hosted its annual scholarship supper at the S.F. Goedde Building prior to the homecoming football game, raising $3,439 in scholarship money for the Van Wert High School Class of 2019.

The picnic supper is overseen by Anita Zuber, a middle school English/Language Arts teacher and chairperson of the Van Wert City Schools Ways and Means Committee.

Money raised at the annual supper goes to support students in the graduating class who choose to pursue a major in education. Those who apply have the opportunity to be awarded a scholarship totaling anywhere from $500 to $1,000. Those awarded receive the scholarship at the beginning of their sophomore year in college.

“Our children are the future of America and we enjoy supporting many of our own as future teachers,” says VWFT President Jeff Hood.

Currently, there are 12 VWHS alumni employed at area schools who were awarded this scholarship upon graduation.

Zuber and her team thanked all of the VWCS employees who gave of their time and finances by selling dinner tickets, donating items for the dinner, and volunteering their time preparing and serving the dinner, as well as cleaning up at the end of the night. VWCS staff members Randy Baer and Todd Keller also lent a big hand setting up and tearing down tables and chairs for the event.

VWFT appreciates the continued support of the community and those who came out to enjoy an evening dedicated to VWHS graduates and future teachers.