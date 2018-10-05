Volleyball, soccer, golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Bath 2

The Lady Cougars improved to 13-6 (5-2 WBL) with an exciting 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9 victory over visiting Bath on Thursday.

Adrianna Grothause led Van Wert with 45 digs, while Grace Spoor and Reagan Priest each had 17. Noelle Heffner had 19 assists, followed by Lainey Werts (17). Jamison Clouse had 13 kills, and Priest had nine.

Van Wert will host Antwerp on Monday.

Lincolnview 3 Ada 1

Lincolnview earned a 25-16, 25-20, 13-25, 25-14 road win at Ada on Thursday.

Kendall Bollenbacher had 14 kills and Madison Williams had 10, while Lakin Brant had 31 digs, followed by Brianna Ebel (16) Bollenbacher (15) and Kerstin Davis (14). Ebel had 38 assists, and Morgan Miller, Williams, Brant and Bollenbacher each had three aces.

The Lady Lancers (15-5, 5-2 NWC) will host New Knoxville on Monday.

Soccer

Van Wert 1 Fort Jennings 1 (girls)

Elizabeth Tomlinson scored a goal and the Lady Cougars and Fort Jennings played to a 1-1 tie in the home finale for Van Wert.

Van Wert will finish the regular season at Defiance on Tuesday.

Celina 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The host Bulldogs shut out Van Wert 4-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars will host New Knoxville on Monday.

Golf

Division II at Findlay

Van Wert junior Austin Bissonette closed his season by shooting a 118 at Red Hawk Run on Thursday.

Division III at Bowling Green

Lincolnview senior Ryan Moody’s high school golf career came to an end Thursday in the Division III districts at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green.

Moody fired an 88 to finish in a six way tie for 39th.