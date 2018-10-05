Vantage Bd. approves five year forecast

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The five year forecast was of one many items approved by the Vantage Career Center Board of Education’s Thursday night meeting.

The financial projection, which is required by law, shows steady revenues between $8.1 and $8.2 million between fiscal years 2019 and 2023, but increased expenditures each year. By 2022, spending is expected to outpace revenue by approximately $41,000, then by $147,000 by 2023.

“Remember, these are just projections, it’s a working document,” treasurer Laura Peters said. “It could change tomorrow – we have a biennial budget coming up, we’re going to have a new governor, and it’s hard to project out five years what’s actually going to happen.”

“We still have a pretty healthy carryover which is great, but we’d like to have a whole year of salaries and benefits to cover, which is probably $7 million,” Peters added.

Peters also told board members that a state audit will begin next week, along with an audit of the district’s pension deposits.

During his report to the board, superintendent Rick Turner explained how Vantage fared on the on the state’s report card.

“We received an ‘A’ in the graduation rate, a ‘B’ in technical skills, a ‘D’ in ‘Prepared for Success’ portion, and an ‘A’ in the ‘Post Program Outcomes’ portion,” Turner said. “We improved percentages across the board.”

“Right now, ‘Prepared for Success’ is very antiquated,” Turner added. “It only measures those students going to college. If you have a student who gets a credential and gets a good job, that doesn’t count toward Prepared for Success’”.

Turner told the board that the United Way of Van Wert County’s recent “Day of Caring” was a big success, with Vantage volunteers sorting a record 42,000 household items, and he noted that 32 new members were recently inducted into the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

“It’s an excellent number and something that’s even more exciting is the fact that each of our home schools had at least one representative.”

In other business, the board accepted a $3,000 ‘Live to Serve’ grant from the National FFA, a $2,500 allocation from the Ohio Attorney General Office for school safety, along with donations of a 2002 Ford Focus and a 2004 Ford pickup truck from Scott and Clarissa Schnipke of Delphos, a 1969 MG Roadster from Candyce Hawk of Oakwood, and three brand new Honda engines worth nearly $11,000 from Honda’s Anna plant. Those donations will be used in Vantage’s Auto Technology program.

The board also approved a lengthy list of students and adults as banquet workers, and approved a supplemental contract for Mary Jo Wilhelm to serve as a community relations consultant. Other hires included Lonnie Schlosser as a welding instructor; Larry Ray as a trade and industry customized training instructor; Kevin Taylor as a police academy instructor; Chuck Peters as CDL program coordinator, and Samantha Joseph and Brenda Adams as nursing instructors.

Board members approved a 10-year, 100 percent tax abatement agreement with Insource Technologies of Paulding, with Vantage receiving 40 percent of the abated amount.

The board also met in executive session to discuss employment of an employee, but no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 1, in the district conference room.