‘The Miracle Season’ at the NPAC

I don’t know how many of you saw the movie or have read the book, “The Miracle Season.” It is a wonderful and inspiring story of overcoming tragedy with victory. I don’t want to give away too much of the story, but I do want to pique your interest.

The true story is about a star high school volleyball player in Iowa, Caroline Found, who was tragically killed in a moped accident between her junior and senior years. She was on her way to visit her mother who was in the hospital, dying of cancer. The rest of the story is about how this tragedy inspired a team and school to lift themselves up by their bootstraps to become repeat state champions, while initially thinking they didn’t even want to play the next season.

A book and eventual motion picture was written and produced to tell of this inspirational story. Faith in God and a very encouraging and strong coach, Kathy Bresnahan, helped shape this team into state champions following this devastating accident.

We are honored to have Coach Bresnahan coming to share the story with us at the Niswonger PAC this Sunday at 2 p.m. And as a special bonus, Caroline’s father, Ernie Found, is coming to tell his part of the story too. Tickets are just $10 for the afternoon and can be purchased at the box office in advance or that day. The box office opens one hour before the event.

A number of school volleyball teams will be attending. As of now, we are pleased to welcome students from Paulding, Parkway, New Bremen, Lincolnview, Spencerville, Antwerp, Waynesfield-Goshen, Van Wert, and Marion Local. In addition, the youth at First UM in Van Wert will be attending. Many of the general public will also be attending. I am sure it will be a profound story you won’t want to miss. If you have a group interested in attending, please contact the box office immediately for tickets availability and group discounts.

Chuck and Karen Koch are helping sponsor this event. Karen is personal friends with Ernie Found, due to her acquaintance at Chautauqua, New York. We are grateful to Karen and the Speaker Series committee for helping organize this wonderful opportunity.

The following Thursday, October 11, brings a big show to the Niswonger. From Broadway, “The Illusionists” will be coming to town to present their amazing and mystifying show. This will be a super-sized production of an illusionist show. A couple years ago, we presented illusionist Mike Super and people were amazed and thoroughly entertained. This show will be much more theatrical and just as amazing. We thank Bee Gee Realty and Auction, as well as the Robideau family, for helping bring this big production to Van Wert. A few tickets remain for this Thursday night show, so don’t delay, but get your tickets now!

Down the road, for all you smooth jazz fans, one of the all-time best sellers of smooth jazz will return to the Niswonger. Saxophonist Boney James will be in concert on Saturday night, October 20. His new album, his 16th of all time entitled Honestly, gives a whole new sound you will want to hear.

For all you community singers, this is a Messiahyear. Chorus rehearsals will begin Sunday afternoons beginning November 4 from 3-5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The orchestra and soloists are all in place, and soon it will be time to get our chorus up and running. Start spreading the word to singers throughout the area. I’m looking forward to another glorious Messiah chorus for our December 9 production at Van Wert’s First Church.

Congratulations to the Van Wert Civic Theatre and its production of Nunsense. I heard Mary Ann Falk and others knocked it out of the ballpark. Congratulations! Great music and performing arts opportunities abound in Van Wert! Check them out.

FINÉ.