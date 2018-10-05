Tennis: Kline, Moonshower to districts

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — The Van Wert doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower advanced to the Division II sectional finals and qualified for district competition in Bowling Green next Thursday.

Kline and Moonshower defeated Abigail Hartshorn and Elizabeth Heintz of Kenton 6-4, 6-0, then topped Maria Resendez and Camilla Rodriguez of Defiance 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at UNOH on Thursday. They’ll face Anna Janowski and Maddie Brinkman of Lima Central Catholic for the sectional title on Saturday.

“I’m just so happy for these two girls,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “They’ve been through so much together this season, and they’d be the first to tell you they didn’t have the greatest of regular seasons, but big time players show up in big time matches. Paige & Liv are big time players. All the credit goes to them for this accomplishment.”

Van Wert’s other doubles team of Elizabeth Rutkowski and Jada Buckner, along with singles players Allie Etter, Alli Morrow and Emma Rutkowski saw their respective seasons come to an end on Thursday.