Motivational speaker Mike Robbins talks to students

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Students from a number of area school districts had the chance to learn more about themselves and how to deal with life from motivational speaker Mike Robbins.

Robbins, who formerly played baseball at Stanford University and with the Kansas City Royals organization before an arm injury ended his career, provided a number of thought-provoking topics for high school students to ponder.

Robbins, who has written four books, Focus on the Good Stuff,Be Yourself Everyone Else is Already Taken,Nothing Changes Until You Do, and Bring Your Whole Self to Work, talked to students about taking ownership of their actions, having the proper mindset, and dealing with one’s own problems during a presentation held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Robbins first asked students is they had to deal with people that get on their nerves, with many students raising their hands that they did.

Robbins said he has also and that he even visited a counselor to talk about the subject.

“She asked me ‘who is always at the scene of the crime?’ ‘Who is a common denominator in all of these relationships?’,” Robbins noted, adding that, of course, the answer was him. The people were different but he was always involved.

“Nothing changes until you do,” Robbins said, echoing the title of his book dealing with making changes in oneself and taking ownership of a person’s actions.

Robbins, whose clients for his motivational seminars include Google, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, eBay, Gap, Schwab, Airbnb, the San Francisco Giants, Harvard University, Chevron, and many others, also talked to the students about enhancing engagement and performance through the power of appreciation, empowering relationships and trust through authentic communication, and overcoming negativity, adversity, and challenges.

“We don’t do very well dealing with our own insecurities,” Robbins told the students. “If something big gets in our way, we are worried about what other people will think about us.”

Robbins said the concern is overblown since other people, like us, are mostly thinking about themselves, just as we think about ourselves, and rarely even notice others doing things that are embarrassing to them.

He also noted that effort is one of the only things a person can control, so people should always focus on making an effort to be successful.

Robbins illustrated that idea by talking about playing basketball in high school, where his coach was always talking about getting quickly back on defense after a turnover. Noting he wasn’t a great basketball player, Robbins said he was put in for a starter and promptly got the ball stolen from him. Remembering what his coach said, he quickly ran after the player who stole the ball, but not only didn’t stop him from dunking the ball, he even fouled him in the attempt.

He noted that, while most of the people in the stands were laughing at him for his effort, he saw his coach on the sidelines praising him for his effort in getting back on defense, even when it didn’t turn out well.

“I can’t always control the outcome, but I can control the effort,” Robbins told the students, noting that people also can’t blame their failures on others, but must take ownership of their own experiences.