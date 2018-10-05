Learn about photographing waterfalls

Anyone who wants to learn how to photograph waterfalls, or how to improve their ability to take good waterfall pictures, will want to attend Carrie Mckeddie’s presentation about “Waterfall Photography” on Thursday, October 11. The class is open to anyone at no charge and will be conducted, at 114 S. Race St., beginning at 7 p.m.

Carrie will cover the equipment you will need, proper camera settings, and how to process the pictures in Lightroom and Photoshop. There will be time allotted for questions and answers. The only prerequisites required are a knowledge of your camera and a desire to learn.

She has been involved with photography since her high school days when she was a staff photographer for the yearbook all four years. She has photographed in all the national parks but two. She owns her own business, Carrie Mckeddie Photography, and has done weddings, families, individuals, animals, and will do whatever else you may want photographed. With such a depth of experience, Carrie’s presentation is sure to help you become a better photographer.

We’ll see you there Thursday, October 11, at 7 p.m.