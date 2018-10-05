Judy A. Good

Judy A. Good, 78, of Van Wert, died at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 3, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Vaske) Coffelt, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include five daughters, Shari Good, Lisa Zartman, Rebecca Owley, Angie Beining, and Amie Good, all of Van Wert; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A sister and a brother also preceded her in death.

Judy will be cremated according to her wishes. Funeral services will be observed privately by the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.