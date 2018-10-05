Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 5, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.
WBL
Van Wert 52 Elida 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 Defiance 7
Wapakoneta 35 Celina 0
Kenton 38 Shawnee 35
St. Marys Memorial 60 Bath 14
NWC
Crestview 53 Ada 14
Spencerville 23 Columbus Grove 21
Allen East 50 Paulding 20
Bluffton 7 Delphos Jefferson 0
GMC
Wayne Trace 46 Ayersville 6
Antwerp 33 Holgate 0
Hicksville 33 Fairview 29
Edgerton 38 Tinora 8
MAC
New Bremen 33 Parkway 13
Marion Local 49 Versailles 14
St. Henry 34 Minster 14
Anna 39 Fort Recovery 34
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)
Others
Lima Central Catholic 42 Columbus East 6
Toledo St. Francis DeSales 46 Lima Sr. 23
POSTED: 10/05/18 at 9:07 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports