Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 5, 2018

MAC New Bremen 33 Parkway 13 Marion Local 49 Versailles 14 St. Henry 34 Minster 14 Anna 39 Fort Recovery 34 Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday)

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games.

